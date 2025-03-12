Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SOHVY stock remained flat at $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.15. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

