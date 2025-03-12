Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,166,240. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

