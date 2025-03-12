Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 28,469,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 77,231,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.