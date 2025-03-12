SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 30th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SSSSL stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.
