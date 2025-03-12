Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0879 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Teck Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

