Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider David Lamont Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider David Lamont bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.19 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$418,800.00 ($263,396.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Telstra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

