TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Sold by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lessened its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,598 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 6.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

