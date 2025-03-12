The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 14611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The RMR Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

