Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 70,340 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,341.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,657,000 after acquiring an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

