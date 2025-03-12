Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3504 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 44.1% increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.24.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 90,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

