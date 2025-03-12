Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.9% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,479. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
