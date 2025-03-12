Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.9% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,479. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.