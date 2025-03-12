Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

TSLX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

