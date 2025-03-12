Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 0.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after acquiring an additional 608,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,635,000 after purchasing an additional 385,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.