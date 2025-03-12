UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Mikie Sherrill

Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in UBS Group stock on March 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BROKERAGE 90126” account.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mikie Sherrill (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Sherrill (Democratic Party) is running for election for Governor of New Jersey. She declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Sherrill graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1994 and served in the U.S. Navy for nine years as a lieutenant. In 2003, she obtained a master’s degree in global history from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She received a law degree from Georgetown Law in 2007 and worked for three years in private practice with the firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. In 2012, Sherrill joined the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of New Jersey as outreach and reentry coordinator. In 2015, she was named Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and served in that role for one year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

