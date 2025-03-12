Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.