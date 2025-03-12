Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5,314.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,136 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 184,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

