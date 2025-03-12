Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

