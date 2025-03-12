Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25,633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

