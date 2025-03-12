Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

