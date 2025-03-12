Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

