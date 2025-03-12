Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.12, but opened at $88.90. Vertiv shares last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 1,994,683 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.