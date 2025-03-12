Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 59820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.37.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

