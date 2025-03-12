Warburton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,597 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.2% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 522,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

