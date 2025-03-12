Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

