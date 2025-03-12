Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 457.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

