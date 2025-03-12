Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $10.77 Million in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $209.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.37. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $199.09 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average is $242.37.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

