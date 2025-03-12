Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.08. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 82,407 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

The company has a market cap of $583.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 25.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 32,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

See Also

