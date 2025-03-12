WH Group Limited (WHGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4629 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1,247.3% increase from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

