WH Group Limited (WHGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4629 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1,247.3% increase from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
WH Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.98.
WH Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.