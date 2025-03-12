What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for EYPT Q1 Earnings?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.