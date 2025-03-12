William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

