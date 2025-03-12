Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.01 and last traded at $156.26. Approximately 19,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 28,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.05.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,060.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.