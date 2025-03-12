WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $28.76. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 1,275,928 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 508,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 335,859 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

