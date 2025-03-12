Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Buys 44,247 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 540,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,182 shares of company stock worth $18,192,354 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.21 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

