Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Sells 207,798 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,798 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,356 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

