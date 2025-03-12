Windle Wealth LLC Acquires 781 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 4.0% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

