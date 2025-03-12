Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $207.53 and last traded at $213.97, with a volume of 581849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,763,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

