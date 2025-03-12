Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

MSI stock opened at $412.10 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

