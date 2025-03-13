13,000 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

EOG stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

