1,474,111 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,474,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,977,000. EQT accounts for about 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in EQT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 235,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

