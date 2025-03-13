17,215 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.