2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $36.06. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1,630,262 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,881,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

