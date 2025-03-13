2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $36.06. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1,630,262 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
