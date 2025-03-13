5,256 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

