600 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

