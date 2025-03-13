abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,755. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

