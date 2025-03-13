Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,401 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 20,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,610.90. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.96.

NYSE:ACN opened at $324.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.36 and a 200-day moving average of $358.39. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

