Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson
McKesson Stock Down 1.9 %
MCK stock opened at $640.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $663.61.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.