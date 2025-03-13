Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046. Acme United has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACU

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.