Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) CEO Shane M. Okelly Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE:AAP opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.
Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
