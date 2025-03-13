AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.