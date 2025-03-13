AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 103,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 58,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Scotiabank cut their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OKE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.